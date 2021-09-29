Andy Reid on Josh Gordon: We’ll see were he’s at and what he can do

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Wednesday and that was his first chance to weigh in on the team’s decision to sign wide receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad.

The Chiefs signed Gordon upon his reinstatement from his latest suspension and Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, that Gordon “had a great eight months here of taking care of business.” Reid said that Gordon is a good player and that the team will take some time to see where he’s at after being out of action since late in the 2019 season.

“We’ll see where he’s at and what he can do,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the Chiefs website.

Reid didn’t put a timeline on the process, but the Chiefs clearly hope that he’ll be able to give the offense a boost at some point in the coming weeks.

