Andy Reid has jokes about a crucial lesson he learned from Eagles tenure

Andy Reid is working on defending his first Super Bowl title, if the NFL does in fact hold a full 2020 regular season this fall, but he still has time for a few one-liners.

Reid conducted an offseason conference call with reporters on Thursday, and he made a few typical Reid jokes (we'll get to those in a minute) and stopped, for a second, for a quick remark about his time with the Eagles.

You see, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is due to cost $21 million against the Chiefs' cap space this year, a number the team would obviously like to be smaller.

Reid was asked if the team had any progress in contract restructuring talks with Watkins, but according to Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star, good ol' Big Red is staying far away from personnel matters:

Listening again, he said "I dealt with all of that in Philadelphia." — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) April 2, 2020

During the end of Reid's time with the Eagles, he had final say over most personnel decisions. Reid said years ago that he wasn't focusing enough on coaching in those years, which he feels ultimately cost him his job here in Philly, a sentiment his successor Chip Kelly can probably share. (The difference being, of course, that Reid was at least a good coach.)

Now, with a Super Bowl title in tow and years of distance from his firing, Reid is happy to joke about his past mistakes. Good on you, Big Red.

For anyone wondering, Reid hasn't changed too much else of what makes him a lovable NFL figure. This week, he was grinding tape:

And he gave this classic Reid answer to a question about how he's dealing with social distancing mandates during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Story continues

Andy Reid: I can still wear the Tommy Bahama shirts, so I'm good. I can wear those in the basement. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 2, 2020

Yep, Andy is still Andy.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Andy Reid has jokes about a crucial lesson he learned from Eagles tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia