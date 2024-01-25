Andy Reid can join exclusive company with his fifth Super Bowl appearance as head coach

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is one win away from joining the very short list of head coaches who have led their teams to the Super Bowl five times.

Reid took the Eagles to the Super Bowl once, and if the Chiefs beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, it will be Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl with Reid as head coach. Five Super Bowls is a rare feat in coaching.

Previously, only three NFL head coaches have gone to the Super Bowl five or more times: Bill Belichick went to nine with the Patriots, Don Shula went to six (five with the Dolphins and one with the Colts) and Tom Landry went to five with the Cowboys.

Reid has already done enough to ensure he'll have a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day, but he can add another significant accomplishment to his Hall of Fame résumé on Sunday in Baltimore.