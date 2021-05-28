The Chiefs rebuilt offensive line has received most of the attention when it comes to Kansas City’s trenches this offseason.

But there was one particularly valuable signing on the Chiefs’ defensive line.

Kansas City added tackle Jarran Reed on a $5 million deal after Reed rejected the Seahawks’ offer to restructure his deal. That addition is significant for plenty of reasons, including the fact that it will allow the Chiefs to line up Chris Jones at defensive end more often.

“He doesn’t spell his name quite right, but he sure plays right,” head coach Andy Reid said of Reed, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “That signing right there was a good get, and I think will pay off for us in a real big way this season. He gives us flexibility with what we can do with Chris. You’re talking about a Pro Bowl-caliber player.”

Reed started all 16 games for the Seahawks last season, recording 6.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits. He also had a pair of sacks and three TFLs in Seattle’s playoff loss to the Rams.

In all, Reed has 22.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 58 QB hits since Seattle drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Andy Reid: Jarran Reed was a “good get” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk