Andy Reid inexplicably ranked third on list of top NFL play-callers

Despite Andy Reid’s success with the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, it seems that the long-tenured head coach is still an underrated asset for the defending Super Bowl champions.

In a list made by popular football blog The 33rd Team, Reid inexplicably ranked as the third-best offensive play-caller in the NFL behind Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

The best offensive play-callers in the league via @QBKlass 🎧⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Z719w6Ykku — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 24, 2024

While these rankings are far from definitive, it seems illogical that Reid would be left out of the top spot in favor of a coach whom he defeated in Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month.

Reid has consistently led the Chiefs’ offense to top spots in NFL rankings with Patrick Mahomes under center, and even after a year that many fans saw as a step back for the unit, Kansas City’s season still ended with a second-consecutive championship.

It is unclear what Reid would have to do to earn the top spot in this rankings, but with Super Bowl rings to show for his play-calling prowess, it isn’t likely that he cares much about his placement in rankings like these.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire