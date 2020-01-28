Andy Reid: We’re healthy and ready to go

It doesn’t look like there will be much injury intrigue to follow as the Chiefs make their way to Super Bowl LIV this week.

The team was in good shape on the medical front for the AFC Championship Game and head coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday that the team remains in top condition as their matchup with the 49ers draws closer.

“I don’t have any injuries to give you, I think we’re healthy and ready to go,” Reid said at his press conference.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was the big injury concern before the Chiefs beat the Titans, but his calf was well enough for him to play and he said on Monday night that he feels great. Tight end Travis Kelce and safety Jordan Lucas dealt with illnesses last week, but there’s no sign of trouble this week.

The 49ers are waiting to see if running back Tevin Coleman‘s shoulder is well enough for him to play. If it is, injuries shouldn’t be a factor on either side.