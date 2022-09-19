The Chiefs had to play last Thursday’s game without kicker Harrison Butker, who was sidelined by an ankle injury.

Butker still may not be available for Kansas City’s Week Three contest against the Colts.

Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that the Chiefs will “see how it goes this week” with Butker and his left ankle sprain.

Butker injured the ankle in the Chiefs’ season opener against the Cardinals. He was initially carted off the field but was able to return to kick field goals and extra points. Safety Justin Reid handled kickoff duties in that game.

Practice squad kicker Matt Ammendola handled kicks for the Chiefs in Week Two. Reid expressed confidence in Ammendola — who hit a pair of field goals, three extra points, and sent four of his six kickoffs for touchbacks — to handle the duties again if needed.

Andy Reid on Harrison Butker: We’ll see how it goes this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk