Andy Reid handing off Chiefs offensive play-calling duties

Over the first eight games of the season, as they piled up six wins and a lot of discussion as to whether they’re the best team in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs averaged 29.5 points per game.

But over the last three games, losses to Dallas, the Giants and Buffalo, they’ve only been able to muster 12 points a game, including going touchdown-less against the Giants, statistically one of the worst defenses in the league this season.

And head coach Andy Reid thinks a change is in order.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will have coordinator Matt Nagy call the offense on Sunday. (AP)

No, he’s not benching quarterback Alex Smith for rookie Pat Mahomes. But according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, he is handing over offensive play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Reid will apparently oversee and assist Nagy. The Chiefs typically script their first 15 plays each game.

Story Continues

Mortensen also wrote on Twitter that this isn’t the first time Reid has given up play-calling. While with the Eagles, Reid gave the job to Brad Childress, and while with the Chiefs, Doug Pederson (now coach in Philadelphia) got the job.

It is unclear at this point if the switch to Nagy is just for this week or will last longer.

Nagy, 39, is in his first season as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator but has been part of Reid’s staff since he was hired by the club in 2013, following him from Philadelphia. He served as Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16.