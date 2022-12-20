The Chiefs are already leading the league in total yards and scoring. Now they appear likely to get a boost to their offense for Week 16.

Via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference that receiver Mecole Hardman has “a good chance” to be activated in time for Saturday’s game against the Seahawks.

Hardman was designated to return from injured reserve last week. He has been sidelined by an abdominal injury for the last month and was placed on IR on Nov. 17.

He’s recorded 25 receptions for 297 yards with four touchdowns this season. He’s also rushed for 31 yards with a pair of scores.

Reid also noted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who’s on IR with an ankle injury, isn’t ready to start practicing but is close. Tight end Blake Bell may also be available to return at some point off his hip injury.

Tight end Jody Fortson is not going to practice on Tuesday with an elbow injury. Chris Jones, Mike Danna, and Khaled Saunders also aren’t practicing on Tuesday due to illness.

Andy Reid: There’s a “good chance” Mecole Hardman returns vs. Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk