Andy Reid on going for it on fourth down: There’s no tomorrow

The Chiefs sealed Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Browns with a fourth down conversion with just over a minute left to play in the game.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne hit Tyreek Hill for five yards on fourth-and-one from the Browns’ 47-yard-line and head coach Andy Reid said there was never a moment of hesitation about going for it in that situation. Reid said coaches had been talking about it when the team faced a third-and-14, although the way they got to the short fourth down was a surprise.

Henne scrambled for 13 yards on that play and Reid admitted “we didn’t think it would be with Chad running” after the game, but the circumstances didn’t alter the approach.

“There was no doubt,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “There was no doubt. I think everybody knew we were going to go for that play on our side. I’m not telling you that in the world here, but on our sideline, guys just went, ‘Hey, there’s no tomorrow. Let’s go. Let’s roll.'”

Henne was in the game because Patrick Mahomes was ruled out with a head injury, but that didn’t affect Reid’s approach and he said the team “is not going to flinch” in the face of adversity. It remains to be seen if Mahomes will return next weekend, but Sunday showed that his presence won’t determine how aggressive Reid will be against the Bills.

