Andy Reid gives game ball to Clark Hunt in locker room speech after win vs. Broncos
Head coach Andy Reid gifts the game ball to Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt after a Week 14 win against the Denver Broncos.
Bills right guard Ryan Bates wasn’t able to go the distance in Sunday’s win over the Jets, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be out for long. Bates injured his ankle during the 20-12 victory and played 40 of the team’s 59 offensive snaps. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that tests show that [more]
Coach Kyle Shanahan unsuccessfully tried to stop the play on which 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was injured before the snap of the ball.
In an to make up for the chaos surrounding Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour on-sale last month, the singer and Ticketmaster have offered fans a second chance at snagging tickets for the singer’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour. On Monday morning, fans who had signed up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale last month received an alert that they […]
The Miami Dolphins could play in a Buffalo snowstorm in Week 15, just days after they had heaters on their sideline in Los Angeles.
Three NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, who ya got? And why?
Houston Texans receivers say that they experience no disruptions working with QBs Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel against the Dallas Cowboys.
Former Alabama wide receiver Xavier Williams recently re-entered the transfer portal. He spent this past season at Utah State.
Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarius Ward and other 49ers players reacted to Deebo Samuel's injury on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were getting tests done at Stanford Hospital.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are streaking toward the NFL playoffs as the hottest teams in the league.