Andy Reid: Former BSB rider will 'keep level head' on return to racing

Jordanstown racer Andy Reid on board the Tyco BMW by TAS Racing in the British superbike class at Brands Hatch in 2017

Former British Superbike racer Andy Reid says he will "feel his way back into things" as he prepares to make a competitive comeback in this year's Ulster Superbike Championship.

The 29-year-old will bridge a five-year gap when he rides for Jason McCaw's J McC Roofing team in the 2024 series.

"We'll not do anything too crazy. A bit more of an old pro attitude than beforehand," Reid told BBC Sport NI.

"I'll just try to keep a level head, get used to the bike, get comfortable."

"I'll get some muscles firing again that haven't been firing in a long time, worry about what I'm doing and not worry about what other people are doing.

"I'm sure there will be a big smile under my visor."

A decade has passed since Reid contended strongly for the British Superstock 600c series on UK short circuits in 2014, with the Jordanstown rider securing his maiden race win in the Supersport class the following year.

He stood on the top step of the podium in the middleweight category again during the 2016 season and his 2017 campaign included a spell in the premier Superbike class with highly decorated Northern Ireland team TAS Racing, run by father and son Hector and Philip Neill.

Reid achieved further individual race successes at Donington Park and Brands Hatch on board an Aprilia in the 2018 Superstock 1000cc series and returned to the TAS Racing BMW fold in 2019, where he accumulated more podium finishes.

The County Antrim rider has endured an injury-plagued career but explained that team boss McCaw's invitation to ride his Kawasaki machinery was instrumental in persuading him to take to the track once again, beginning with the opening USBK round at Bishopscourt on 16 March.

Jason Lynn clinched both Superbike and Supersport titles for the Banbridge-based outfit in 2023 but has opted to sit out the forthcoming season.

'Racing ingrained into your being'

"Jason [McCaw] gave me a good offer and I mulled it over for a few days. I thought this might be a good opportunity to get back out there and see if I could still do it.

"It's good to be back and giving it another spin.

"When you have time away from things you have a bit of time to think and there's always an itch that needs scratched, so if it's something that you've always pretty much only known from a very, very young age it's nearly ingrained into your personality, into your being, into how you get up and have your breakfast in the morning, your routine, your discipline.

"It teaches you so many core values. You miss it, it's part of your lifestyle.

"Jason has put together a great team and has some good sponsors on board so I couldn't think of a better opportunity to get out there and on home soil.

"I haven't given too much thought about that feeling of lining up on the grid again and the nerves and the anticipation and the focus and the mindset. At this stage I'm taking it a step at a time and just feeling my way back into it."