Andy Reid explains what he wants for Eric Bieniemy next

Eric Bieniemy just completed his fifth season as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs. And you couldn’t finish any better as the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last four years. In Bieniemy’s five seasons as offensive coordinator, the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl three times.

Bieniemy’s contract is up, and while he could return to Kansas City as its offensive coordinator, it sure sounds like Bieniemy wants a new challenge in his quest to become an NFL head coach.

It’s believed that Bieniemy is Washington’s No. 1 target for its vacancy at offensive coordinator. The Commanders fired their offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, on Jan 10 and purposely waited until after the Super Bowl to speak with Bieniemy.

The Commanders aren’t the only interested team. The Baltimore Ravens also would like to speak with Bieniemy.

Bieniemy also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their head-coaching position, but it looks like the Colts are going with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

We can debate which situation is better for Bieniemy: Baltimore or Washington. Obviously, a return to Kansas City is the best situation but not necessarily the best option for Bieniemy’s head-coaching prospects.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid praised Bieniemy Monday, making it clear what he wants for his longtime assistant moving forward.

“Listen, Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us,” Reid said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “I think he’s tremendous for the NFL. I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

It sure sounds like Reid expects Bieniemy to depart.

Bieniemy has interviewed for multiple head-coaching vacancies over the years but has yet to land a job for whatever reason. Some believe it’s because Reid calls the plays. However, Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy have landed head-coaching jobs.

While Reid would prefer Bieniemy land a head-coaching position, he understands that if Bieniemy takes over as offensive coordinator for a team like Washington or Baltimore, he would implement his offense and call his own plays. If Bieniemy succeeds in that, there would be no denying him a head-coaching opportunity.

Story continues

The Commanders reached out to Bieniemy to set up an interview Monday morning, but it’s not clear if or when the two sides will meet.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire