Andy Reid expects Kareem Hunt to take advantage of second chance

The Chiefs made the decision to move on from Kareem Hunt after the league placed the running back on on the Commissioner Exempt list in November. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs have stopped caring about Hunt.

Coach Andy Reid made it clear Wednesday he will root for Hunt and wants the best for his former player, who signed with the Browns earlier this month.

“I care about Kareem and just that his life is in order,” Reid said. “That’s the important thing. He’s worked hard at that. [Browns General Manager] John [Dorsey] doesn’t miss that. John understands how that works and he’s sensitive to that. I think Kareem is in good hands and I think he’s going to do a great job when he gets around to have that opportunity to play again. He’ll have both areas taken care of.

“We know he can play. It’s just a matter of that other part. I know he and John have got that worked out. I’m comfortable with that. That’s what I’m most happy about.”

Hunt and the Browns expect to have a decision from the NFL on the exact length of the former rushing leader’s suspension for multiple off-field incidents, including an assault of a woman in Cleveland captured on video. At some point during the 2019 season, though, Hunt is expected to get a second chance.

“I’m into second chances if guys do the right step to get there,” Reid said. “If you’re wrong, we’re lucky enough in this country where you can right a wrong, and normally somebody will give you an opportunity if you handle it the right way. It’s important that he’s done that legwork and that he continues to do that. Right now, he’s in that frame of mind, and it’s important he continues on with that.”