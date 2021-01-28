The Chiefs are getting healthier as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference that all of the club’s players but left tackle Eric Fisher were able to practice on Thursday. Fisher, of course, is out after tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game.

But that means wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Le'Veon Bell were both able to practice. Watkins (calf) and Bell (knee) both did not play in the AFC Championship Game.

Watkins has not played since the Chiefs clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed in Week 16. He had 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Bell took two carries for six yards against Cleveland in the divisional round.

Andy Reid: Everyone but Eric Fisher practiced on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk