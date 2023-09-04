Andy Reid eulogizes the late great Jimmy Buffett: ‘(He was a) renaissance man’

Flags will fly at half mast in homes of Parrotheads across the country after the death of Jimmy Buffett last week, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach made a point to eulogize the late icon during his comments to the media on Sunday.

“I saw him play a few times at the Greek Theatre in LA. Great guy,” Reid explained. “Very few guys can be a great singer and a writer period — of books — and he did it all, [he was a] renaissance man. And then he still sailed through the Bahamas.”

Many fans may not have pegged Reid as a connoisseur of Buffett’s music, but the dynamic head coach is clearly well-versed in the late singer-songwriter’s laid-back tunes.

While the world mourns the passing of Buffett this week, Reid is sure to be among those who will dust off their old records and throw on such classics as Fins, Last Mango in Paris, Pencil Thin Mustache, and Grapefruit-Juicy Fruit.

