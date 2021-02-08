Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy’s contract: We’ll get that settled in the next week

The Chiefs’ season came to an end on Sunday with a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and that means it is now time for them to move on to the business of the offseason.

One of the first items on their list is sorting out the contract situation of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy’s contract is up and word last week was that he’s expected to re-sign with the team.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that he and Bieniemy have had some conversations about next steps and that he expects things to be wrapped up in the near future.

“We’ll get all that settled in the next week and see where it goes,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Bieniemy interviewed for most of the head coaching openings around the league last month, but didn’t get hired and is set for a fourth year in his current job.

