Andy Reid endorses Kadarius Toney as one of most talented players on the team

Receiver Kadarius Toney last played for the Chiefs in Week 15, a win over the Patriots featuring a drop that became an interception. It thereafter seemed as if it was over for Toney in Kansas City.

Especially after Toney accused the team of claiming he was injured when he wasn't.

But the Chiefs haven't cut or released Toney. He's been working out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas. On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed Toney's status.

"Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team," Reid said. "It's just a matter of being healthy and being able to stay on the field and you always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it. And so I'm expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It's great that he's down there working with Pat and putting the work in. So that's a position. Listen, we like Kadarius. It's just a matter of having him on the field."

Toney has a salary of $2.53 million in 2024. The Chiefs can exercise his fifth-year option by early May. He would get $14.435 million fully guaranteed in 2025, if they do.

Surely, they won't. He hasn't played enough. When he has, he hasn't done enough.

At some point, the talent must translate to production. The Chiefs keep waiting for it. It will be interesting to see how much longer they wait.