Andy Reid’s doughnut comment about Patrick Mahomes is one of his top 10 food quotes

You never know when it’s coming from Chiefs coach Andy Reid, but when it happens, it’s usually funny.

Reid’s food quotes can happen at any point, as we learned again Wedensday when he sat down to talk with SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts Solomon Wilcots and Charlie Weis at the NFL Combine.

Reid was asked about former Chiefs offensive coordinator/Bears coach Matt Nagy returning to Kansas City to re-join Reid’s coaching staff as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.

“To be able to bring Matt back, I wasn’t sure he wanted to do this after being a head coach. Would he want to come and coach a position, but he was fired up about it?” Reid said.

The SiriusXM hosts noted that Nagy probably jumped at the chance because he will be working with Patrick Mahomes.

Without missing a beat, Reid said: “That’s better than a jelly doughnut.”

Here is the clip, which made Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce laugh.

gotta love Big Red!! Gonna be fun having my guy Nagy back in the building!! https://t.co/fvb0ZrgorU — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 2, 2022

That’s yet another classic food quote from Reid, and I decided to compile a list of the top 10 culinary quotes from the Chiefs coach.

10. “That’s better than a jelly doughnut.”

— On coaching Mahomes

9. “I attacked a couple chili rellenos.”

— Reid on how he spent his offseason when training camp opened in 2019

8. “I would slight somebody if I mentioned all the places I like (to eat). If you’re a forkturion, this is a good place to live because there are a lot of great food places.”

— How Reid answered a question in 2020 about his favorite restaurants in KC

7. “Don’t go too far with those fries.”

— Reid to Guy Fieri in a 2019 episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

6. “They keep me young. At the same time, they make me feel old, like sweet and sour pork.”

— Talking about his grandchildren during a news conference ahead of Super Bowl LIV

5. “For the city of Kansas City, it’s great. I joked with the guys here, there are going to be some burnt ends flying tonight. I wish I was there to join them.”

— Reid at the Super Bowl LIV postgame news conference

4. “There’s not a barbecue place, first of all, that I don’t like here. I haven’t met one burnt end or rib that I haven’t liked. … I had a craving for burnt ends. I wasn’t joking. … I got some burnt ends and straws, the onion straws, a little mac and cheese and a Diet Coke to chase it.”

— Reid’s first meal back in Kansas City, at Q39, after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV

3. “A cheeseburger. Then I went to bed.”

— How Reid celebrated after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game and advanced to Super Bowl LIV

2. “How great is a good cheeseburger? Listen, there is just something about it. It keeps you grounded, Peter.”

— Reid when talking to NBC Sports’ Peter King about Town Topic

1. “If you like chocolate cake and eat a piece and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably gonna want to eat that too.That’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting.”

— Reid in January