Andy Reid: Donovan McNabb belongs in the Hall of Fame

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was widely criticized for declaring himself a Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback, saying that his numbers are better than Troy Aikman’s. But one person who saw every snap McNabb took thinks he belongs in Canton.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was the Eagles’ head coach for all of McNabb’s 11 seasons in Philadelphia, said he thinks McNabb absolutely does belong.

“Listen, I’m his biggest fan. I was there. I know he belongs there,” Reid said. “You talk about the great players in the National Football League? Five championship games, a Super Bowl? All those things? Good football player. Great football player, and did some things that weren’t being done at that particular time in a lot of areas. I think the world of him.”

McNabb has never even been one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame, so it’s safe to say the majority of Hall of Fame voters don’t agree with Reid. The Hall of Fame is planning a bigger class in 2020, which will give previously overlooked players a better chance, but even then McNabb is unlikely to get a bust in Canton.