Andy Reid doesn't know who Jordan Love is, Bears Twitter loves it

Bears fans who find joy in Packers disrespect got a laugh on Monday. In a clip that aired on “Good Morning Football,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked for his thoughts on Packers QB Jordan Love. Problem was, Reid didn’t know who Love is.

Here’s how the exchange went:

Reporter: What did you think about Jordan Love in the game that he played against you, what was that, two years ago? (Love started against the Chiefs in Week 9 of the 2021 season)

Reid: Who’s that?

Reporter: Jordan Love.

Reid: Ummmm, I’m trying to remember Jordan Love.

Reporter: For the Packers, he started that game when Aaron Rodgers missed it because of COVID.

Reid: Oh yeah, yeah. I thought heー what I remember, I thought he was good, yeah.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter did not buy that Reid really remembered Love at the end there. It’s understandable that Love didn’t make an impression upon Reid, too. In his start against the Chiefs, Love put together an outstandingly pedestrian line of 19-34 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Not memorably great. Not embarrassingly bad.

Love is the presumptive starter in Green Bay now that both Rodgers and the Packers have made it clear they’re looking to part ways this year. Rodgers said earlier this month that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023. Meanwhile Packers CEO Mark Murphy told reporters he could see Rodgers returning to Green Bay “if things don’t work out the way we want them.”

So far there hasn’t been any indication that a trade between the Packers and Jets is coming soon, but one would imagine the two sides would like a deal done before the NFL Draft, which starts on Apr. 27.

