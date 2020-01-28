Andy Reid doesn’t think Dee Ford has any special insight into Chiefs’ offense

Kansas City will face defensive end Dee Ford in the Super Bowl after shipping him to San Francisco in the offseason, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn’t think there’s anything Ford knows about the Chiefs that every other opponent can’t learn from studying tape.

“I don’t think it matters that he knows our offense,” Reid said. “I’m sure he’s studying hard to get back in the swing of it.”

Reid also dismissed any talk of ill will for the Chiefs toward Ford.

“Dee’s a good football player,” Reid said. “We drafted him in the first round out of Auburn and he was very productive for us, and he’s done a nice job for them — not that they needed a lot of help on their defensive line, but he’s been a nice addition for them. There are not a lot of pass rushers better than Dee in the National Football League.”

After recording 13 sacks for the Chiefs in 2018, Ford recorded 6.5 sacks for the 49ers in 2019.