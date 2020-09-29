Chiefs LT Eric Fisher becomes first No. 1 pick since Keyshawn Johnson to catch TD

Andy Reid dug deep into his bag of tricks for Monday’s 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach dialed up a trick play for Patrick Mahomes’ first touchdown pass of the night, a sneaky underhanded toss to fullback Anthony Sherman.

Mahomes’ fourth touchdown toss? Another bit of misdirection to set up an unexpected receiver.

Big-man touchdown alert

The Chiefs faced a first-and-goal with a chance to take a two-touchdown lead midway through the fourth quarter. They didn’t look to Travis Kelce. Or Tyreek Hill. Or rookie sensation Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Mahomes took the snap and faked a handoff right as Kelce and Hill ran to the right side of the end zone, taking Ravens defenders with them. He then casually looked left and tossed a floater to left tackle Eric Fisher, who stood uncovered near the end zone.

Fisher hauled in the pass for his first career touchdown as the Chiefs secured a 34-20 lead with 8:14 remaining.

The catch also makes Fisher the first No. 1 overall draft pick to catch a touchdown since 1996 top pick Keyshawn Johnson. Fisher was the Chiefs’ top pick in the 2013 draft. There aren’t a lot of pass catchers going No. 1 in the draft.

The score held until time ran out as the the Chiefs improved to 3-0 in an impressive win over their biggest AFC rival.

Normally, we’d be worried about a head coach exposing all his tricks in Week 3, even in such a high-profile matchup. But we know Reid has plenty more where that came from.

