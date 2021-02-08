Andy Reid credits Todd Bowles' coaching performance after SB LV

PopSugar

Tom Brady's whole family was in the stands to support him at his record-making tenth Super Bowl game on Sunday, and whew, could they possibly be any cuter?! The NFL superstar's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and three children - Jack, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 - attended the championship face-off, which pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. After the game wrapped and the Bucs reigned victorious, Tom shared some sweet moments with his fam before accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, making for a ton of frame-worthy photo ops. Ahead, see all the adorable pictures of the Brady clan at the Super Bowl, all of which just might make the cut for their 2021 holiday card. Related: We're Rounding Up the Best 2021 Super Bowl Commercials For Your Viewing Pleasure