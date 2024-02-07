Andy Reid credits Raiders for having "great" facilities to use during Super Bowl week

While there's been plenty of talk this week about the 49ers having a substandard practice facility at UNLV, the Chiefs are thrilled to use the Raiders' facility in Las Vegas.

Asked on Wednesday morning whether these are the best conditions he's ever had for preparing for a Super Bowl, Reid answered, "Yes."

"It's great conditions to prepare for this game," Reid continued. "I think our guys have been focused in on this point, and the facilities are great."

Raiders fans can't be thrilled to see the Chiefs practicing in their facilities and playing in a Super Bowl on their home field before the Raiders have played a postseason game in Las Vegas. And 49ers fans can't be thrilled to hear that the Chiefs have such great facilities while the 49ers are in a second-tier venue at UNLV. But Reid sounds very happy with the week of work his team is getting in Las Vegas.