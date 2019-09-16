Andy Reid cracks sewage joke after final Chiefs-Raiders game in Coliseum

Sunday likely was the final time Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Oakland Coliseum.

The two storied franchises have played many memorable games in the stadium, but barring any setbacks with the Raiders' new Las Vegas home, Sunday's 28-10 Chiefs win was the final time the two AFC West rivals will do battle at the Coliseum.

Reid, however, isn't exactly going to shed a tear if he doesn't have to set foot in the stadium again.

"We had some great games here," Reid said after Sunday's win. "I'm not going to tell you I am going to miss it. There are some things that come with that. This year we didn't have to dodge sewage in the locker room or anything. Things that come with an older building that you have to deal with and, but the tradition is pretty awesome."

Fair on all accounts.

On Sunday, the Chiefs showed the Raiders that the gap between the two foes still is quite substantial, and the Raiders will have to do quite a bit to catch up to Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Raiders will look to respond from the loss to Chiefs by picking up a win in Week 3 over the Minnesota Vikings.

