Andy Reid confirms multiple teams "came after" DC Steve Spagnuolo

Just a few days after winning Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs announced they had signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension.

Spagnuolo's previous deal was expiring and Kansas City made it a priority to keep him with the franchise. Earlier this month, ESPN reported that the 49ers explored hiring Spagnuolo to be their defensive coordinator after parting ways with Steve Wilks.

How close was Spagnolo to leaving the Chiefs?

"He was on the last year of his deal and so I think his dream was to become a head coach and still is,” Reid said at the annual league meeting on Monday, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “Hopefully, he has that opportunity next year to do that. So, it didn't work out that way so we just jumped on it, knowing that teams were going to be coming after him.

"There were a couple that came after him. … I wasn't asking questions, I was just trying to get it done.”

Via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, when asked if San Francisco was among the teams pursuing Spagnuolo, Reid said, “Potentially.”

Spagnuolo has been with Kansas City since 2019 when he replaced Bob Sutton. He has now won four Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator — one with the Giants and three with the Chiefs.