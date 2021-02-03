Andy Reid confirms Eagles never requested to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for HC job
While it was reported that the #Eagles had wanted to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that a formal request was never made by the team.
The Eagles went with Nick Sirianni as the team’s new head coach, but during his Wednesday Super Bowl press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke some news of his own.
Despite reports that Eric Bieniemy was a person of interest in the Eagles head coaching search, Reid confirmed during the zoom meeting that Philadelphia never put in a formal request to interview the star offensive coordinator.
For Bieniemy, the biggest concerns are the Andy Reid coaching tree and how much influence the former NFL running back truly has on the Chiefs’ offensive success.
