Andy Reid confirms Eagles never requested to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for HC job

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
glenn erby
Updated ·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles went with Nick Sirianni as the team’s new head coach, but during his Wednesday Super Bowl press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke some news of his own.

Despite reports that Eric Bieniemy was a person of interest in the Eagles head coaching search, Reid confirmed during the zoom meeting that Philadelphia never put in a formal request to interview the star offensive coordinator.

For Bieniemy, the biggest concerns are the Andy Reid coaching tree and how much influence the former NFL running back truly has on the Chiefs’ offensive success.

List

10 free agent cornerbacks the Eagles should consider in 2021

Related

Jalen Hurts on how he'll approach the Eagles looming QB competition

Carson Wentz trade rumors: Adam Schefter on the Eagles silent QB still being unhappy

Jalen Hurts on the excitement of finally getting to play for Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson

Report: Aaron Moorehead expected to be retained as Eagles WR coach

Originally published
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-167-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+140+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

Latest Stories