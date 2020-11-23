The Chiefs trailed by three in the final minute on Sunday night against the Raiders, but head coach Andy Reid was not worried.

Reid said after the game that as long as Patrick Mahomes is his quarterback, he feels good about his chances of marching down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

“I’ve got Pat Mahomes,” Reid said, via ESPN. “You give me a minute and a half and I’m pretty good right there. We can roll. I’d take him over everybody and I’m lucky to have him.”

Mahomes said he wasn’t going to be satisfied playing for overtime.

“There are steps,” Mahomes said. “The first step is to try to get into field goal range. Once we got into field goal range we still had some time left. I was hoping we had a couple of shots into the end zone.”

As long as the Chiefs have Mahomes, they always have a shot.

Andy Reid was confident to the end: “I’ve got Pat Mahomes” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk