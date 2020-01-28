Andy Reid: For the coach’s sake and his heart, we’d like to start faster

The Chiefs won each of their two AFC playoff games by at least 11 points and outscored their opponents by a combined 31 points, which is remarkable given how each of those games starter.

Houston went up 24-0 on the Chiefs in the first half of the divisional round and the Titans took a 10-point lead in the first half of the AFC Championship Game before Kansas City roared to life. They led at halftime of each game and rolled over both AFC South teams in the final 30 minutes.

Those were good results, but falling behind by multiple scores usually isn’t the safest course of action for a playoff team. On Monday night, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about his desire to see things go differently in Super Bowl LIV.

“We probably need to start a little faster, although it’s worked out OK,” Reid said at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night. “For the coach’s sake and his heart, we’d like to start a little faster.”

The 49ers didn’t trail in either of their playoff wins and, quick start or not, Reid’s going to be tasked with making sure that the 49ers aren’t playing from in front for much of Sunday’s game.