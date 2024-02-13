Andy Reid on Chris Jones: I think the effort will be there on both parts to get something done

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has been an essential part of the team's run over the last six seasons.

The 37th overall pick of the 2016 draft, Jones has become one of the league’s best defensive players and has been an AP first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons.

But after playing under a renegotiated one-year deal in 2023, Jones is slated to become a free agent next month.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday that he’d like Jones’ time with the franchise to continue.

“Yeah, listen, I think [G.M. Brett] Veach has said it before — we’d love to have him back,” Reid said in his Tuesday videoconference. “They’ve just got to work all that out. But I think the effort will be there probably on both parts to try to get something done.”

Jones recorded six QB hits, eight total tackles, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed in Kansas City’s four postseason games this year. He also recorded 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 29 QB hits in the regular season.

After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Reid celebrated by jumping on top of Chris Jones in what became a viral clip on social media. Reid noted today that he was just “so happy” for Jones after the team had needed to play him a lot in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"He was spent,” Reid said. “He was tired but he sucked it up and he got out there and he pushed himself probably further than he thought he could push himself. You know? He took himself to that wrestling state where you've got to really reach down in there and kind of get through that evil thing that’s kicking your butt internally.

“So, he did that. And I was so proud of him for that, yeah.”

In 123 regular season games, Jones has 75.5 sacks, 78 tackles for loss, and 175 QB hits. In his 19 postseason games, he’s recorded 38 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits.