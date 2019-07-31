Andy Reid chimes in on Donovan McNabb's Hall of Fame credentials

Donovan McNabb thinks he's a Hall of Famer.

And his former coach does, too.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who spent 11 years here with McNabb, told reporters covering the Chiefs Wednesday that McNabb deserves to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I'm his biggest fan. I was there, I know he belongs there," Reid told reporters at Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., according to a video tweeted out by Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo Sports. "You talk about the great players in the National Football League? Five championship games, a Super Bowl? All those things? Great football player and did some things that weren't being done at that particular time in a lot of areas. I think the world of him."

McNabb told TMZ Sports back in May he believes he had a Hall of Fame career.

"I'm not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer," he said. "When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it. ‘Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?' … My numbers are better than Troy Aikman."

McNabb ranks 11th in NFL history with nine playoff wins, but he was also 1-4 in NFC Championship Games and lost his only Super Bowl appearance back in 2004.

Every other quarterback in NFL history that's won at least nine playoff games that's eligible is in the Hall of Fame. But they've all also won at least one Super Bowl, other than Jim Kelly, who got to four.

McNabb spent 11 years with the Eagles before finishing his career with the Redskins and Vikings.

This was the fourth year he was eligible for the Hall.

The only players in the Hall of Fame who spent more than half their career with the Eagles are Brian Dawkins, Chuck Bednarik, Reggie White, Pete Pihos, Tommy McDonald and Steve Van Buren.

This year's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

