Andy Reid on Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire at OTAs: ‘He looks great’

When the Kansas City Chiefs drafted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft many expected that he would revolutionize the ground game for the team’s offense.

But after a few up-and-down years due to injury and a diminished role in Andy Reid’s scheme last season, it seemed that the Chiefs could be moving away from the former LSU star. The promising running back lost much of his cache with the team’s fanbase, which valued the consistent production of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon more than Edwards-Helaire’s occasional flashes of brilliance.

Reid was asked about the mercurial back’s performance at OTAs on Wednesday and gave an answer that may take some of the Chiefs faithful by surprise. He indicated that Edwards-Helaire looked rejuvenated in his first offseason snaps at practices this week.

“He came back in good shape and is working hard,” Reid explained. “He looks great, quick (and) strong. I’m happy for him.”

Both Pacheco and McKinnon were absent from OTAs on Wednesday, leaving a full helping of snaps for Edwards-Helaire. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen even shared that he had one of the plays of the day during practice on a wheel route down the sideline.

That’s a wrap on today’s OTA practice! A few notes: 🏈 Nazeeh Johnson made a nice play to break up a pass in 7-on-7 🏈 Clyde Edwards-Helaire hauled in a great catch on a wheel route down the sideline during 7-on-7 🏈 Chamarri Conner recorded an athletic PBU during team drills — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) May 24, 2023

While quotes in May are hardly indicative of a player’s utility in the fall months, fans should be heartened by this positive development, especially given Edwards-Helaire’s recent struggles with injuries that have delayed his development. If he can continue building momentum and impressing coaches in practice, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that he could once again blossom into a centerpiece in Kansas City’s offensive strategy.

