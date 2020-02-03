Andy Reid celebrated Super Bowl with cheeseburger, trophy wife and Pitbull

Dave Zangaro

How did Andy Reid celebrate his first Super Bowl championship as a head coach? 

With a cheeseburger, his trophy wife and Pitbull, of course. 

Reid's signature post-game meal is a cheeseburger and after the biggest win of his life, he deserved to go big. 

"I'm going to get the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen," Reid said on Sunday night. "Might be a double!"

After the AFC Championship Game, Reid said he celebrated by eating a cheeseburger and going to bed. But after Super Bowl LIV, Reid said he didn't get any sleep before he was back at a lectern answering questions on Monday morning. 

And, no, he didn't spend the evening with the Lombardi Trophy. 

"I didn't really sleep last night but I didn't spend it with the trophy," Reid said on Monday morning in South Florida. "Well, I did. I spent it with my trophy wife. How's that?"

Big laugh for Big Red.  

"I listened to Pitbull, that's what I did," he continued. "He was unbelievable. He's got great endurance, man, I'll tell you. Unbelievable endurance that guy has. That's what I did."

But before his cheeseburger, time with his wife and listening to Pitbull, Big Red got on the team bus with the Lombardi Trophy and tight end Travis Kelce captured the pretty cool moment. 

