Andy Reid calls his wedding ring ‘my Super Bowl ring’

The Kansas City Chiefs held a ring ceremony Thursday to celebrate winning Super Bowl 57, and head coach Andy Reid didn’t show up at the event with the new bling on his finger.

When a reporter asked him on the red carpet why the coach wasn’t wearing the Super Bowl ring, he had a simple answer for that.

“This is my Super Bowl ring right here,” he said, flashing his wedding ring instead, in a video shared by Fox 4’s Harold R. Kuntz.

Reid met his wife Tammy when the pair were both attending BYU and they married in 1981. The couple has been together ever since, and have five children together.

Their union also brought another significant change to his life. Andy Reid, who played on the offensive line at BYU from 1978-80, asked to be baptized by Tammy’s father into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints not long after they met.

“I really believe for me this is the way,” Reid told a teammate, as Michael J. Mooney previously reported for the Deseret News.

Since his time at BYU, which also included serving as a graduate assistant on the coaching staff in 1982, Reid has gone on to coach the past four decades.

He’s been a head coach at the NFL level for nearly 25 years, and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win this year was his second with the team — Reid won his first Super Bowl as a head coach with Kansas City during the 2019 season.

Reid was shown wearing the Chiefs’ new Super Bowl ring later in the evening Thursday, in a picture shared on the team’s Twitter page.