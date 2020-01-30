Andy Reid brings in Donovan McNabb to speak at Chiefs practice

Chiefs coach Andy Reid brought in a special guest to speak to his team at today’s practice: Donovan McNabb.

McNabb, who quarterbacked the Eagles in Reid’s only previous Super Bowl appearance, was at the Chiefs’ practice today and spoke to the team before practice.

“He’s been there and done it,” Reid told pool reporter Dan Pompei. “He’s been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him.”

Reid and McNabb can’t have pleasant memories of their Super Bowl experience together, a 24-21 loss to the Patriots 15 years ago. But Reid may think bringing McNabb to visit his team is just the way to exorcise those demons.