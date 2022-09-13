Andy Reid blames loose turf in Arizona for injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker

Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the turf at State Farm Stadium, blaming it for injuries to kicker Harrison Butker and rookie defensive back Trent McDuffie.

The grass was re-sodded after the Cardinals’ training camp at the stadium.

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said, via the Associated Press. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

Butker injured the ankle on his plant foot during an early kickoff. Safety Justin Reid made one of two extra points before Butker returned to kick a 54-yard field goal and three PATs, but Reid kicked off the rest of the way.

McDuffie injured his hamstring in coverage, and the Chiefs placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

State Farm Stadium is maintained by ASM Global, which manages six other NFL stadiums, including Soldier Field. The home of the Bears was re-sodded earlier this month after it was roundly criticized following their preseason opener.

The new turf in Chicago held up during heavy rains Sunday.

The Cardinals have a natural grass field that sits on a tray, allowing it to be slid inside for games and outside to be in the sun, as needed. It also prevents concerts and other events from being held on the grass.

