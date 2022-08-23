Andy Reid: Blake Bell had hip surgery, JuJu Smith-Schuster will be fine

The Chiefs may be down a tight end for a significant stretch.

Via multiple reporters, Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference that Blake Bell has undergone hip flexor surgery.

Reid said he didn’t have a timetable for when Bell might return.

“I don’t think it’s going to be real quick, though,” Reid added, via KMBC.

When asked if Bell will be placed on injured reserve, Reid said, “We’ll see on that. We’re kind of throwing some things around right now.”

If Bell is placed on IR before the start of the regular season, then he’ll be done for all of 2022. If the team makes that move after rosters are reduced to 53 players, Bell will be eligible to return later in the season.

Bell caught nine passes for 87 yards in 16 games for Kansas City last year. He was on the field for 322 offensive snaps and 155 special teams snaps.

Additionally, Reid said receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is close to returning to the practice field after suffering a knee injury during training camp.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Reid said. “He’s right there right now. He’s kind of turned the corner here the last couple of days and he’s running on it. So it’s good.”

The Chiefs signed Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal worth up to $10.75 million in March.

