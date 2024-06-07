Andy Reid on BJ Thompson: Thank goodness we have support unit that knows what to do

Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson's agent said on Friday that Thompson is awake and responsive after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a team meeting on Thursday and safety Justin Reid called it "just phenomenal news" that Thompson's condition is improving during a media session at the team's facility.

Reid gave credit to the team's training staff for their quick response to the emergency and head coach Andy Reid did the same while discussing what happened.

“That’s a tough situation. We’ve been through a couple of those before in my time and it’s never, ever fun,” Reid said, via Fox4KC.com. “Thank goodness. I mean, if it had to happen, no better place than right here where you have a support unit that knows what to do.”

Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder also spoke to reporters. He said Thompson is "coming through quite well" after detailing the team's response when Thompson suffered the seizure. It happened during a special teams meeting and Burkholder said kicker Harrison Butker ran to alert the trainers.

“We tried to stabilize BJ and then put him on the floor while he was still seizing and then he went into cardiac arrest,” Burkholder said. “Our team of that group of people provided CPR for him. He had one AED shock and came back so he was only in cardiac arrest for probably less than a minute, minute-and-a-half. Our players, our security staff, everybody involved coaches staff, they were phenomenal in handling the crisis. We then turn him over to the fire department and the paramedics. Those paramedics do those practice sessions with us so there was some familiarity there with those guys.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has worked to help provide AEDs — Automated External Defibrillators — to youth groups and train people to use them after one was used to help save his life after he went into cardiac arrest during a game. The situation in Kansas City provides another example of the value of both the devices and those who are able to use them.