Andy Reid: Barring any setbacks, Donovan Smith is set to return this week

The Chiefs should have their starting left tackle back when they open the postseason against the Dolphins.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday that Donovan Smith is on track to play Saturday night after missing the last five games due to a stinger.

"He’s doing good," Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. "Barring any setbacks, he should be fine for [Saturday's] game."

Smith, who with the Chiefs as a free agent in May, started 12 games in the regular season. His return is particularly important for this weekend, as backup left tackle Wanya Morris is in concussion protocol and is not set to practice on Tuesday.

Receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring) is also going to miss Tuesday's practice, according to Reid.

However, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf) and receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will be back on the field for the first practice of the week after missing last week's sessions.

While defensive back Bryan Cook is not expected to return from injured reserve for this week's game against the Dolphins, Reid noted that Skyy Moore, who's also on IR, is "doing a great job."

Kansas City will release its first injury report of the week later on Tuesday.