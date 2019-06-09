Andy Reid: We’re asking a lot of Mecole Hardman

The NFL has yet to make any determination about discipline for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but he’s been away from the team throughout the offseason program and that’s left a lot of reps for other wideouts in Kansas City.

One member of that group is second-round pick Mecole Hardman and the rookie projects to have a role in the offense whether Hill is available or not. His speed earned some positive comments from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but speed alone won’t be enough for Hardman to thrive in the NFL.

Head coach Andy Reid said last week that Hardman is in the thick of figuring out the other things he needs to be a successful player.

“We’re asking him to do a lot, and he’s staying up on it,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the way you learn. There are certain things that are finesse and there’s certain things you have to roll on. He’s sorting all that and learning. And then we’re throwing eight million coverages at him, so he’s got to put that in the [mental] computer, too. He’s a smart kid. He’s just got to learn how we do it.”

Hardman said that it’s been difficult to pick up all of what the Chiefs are asking him to do at first, but it gets easier the “more repetition you get” in practice. He’ll have a little more work this week and plenty come training camp this summer as the Chiefs work to make sure he’s up to speed on all fronts.