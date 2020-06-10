Andy Reid: I appreciate Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu for making a statement

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opened his Wednesday conference call with reporters by offering an extended opening comment about the movement to combat racial inequality and police brutality that has been gathering momentum rapidly since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.

Reid said he’s been “so fired up by our younger generation” as they work to spotlight those issues and come up with ways to improve lives for people around the country. That generation includes players like quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu, who were part of last week’s video featuring NFL players demanding action from the league.

“Black Lives Matter. They absolutely matter,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I appreciate Patrick and Tyrann for what they did and standing up in making a statement.”

Reid said the team has not discussed the prospect of player protests during the season at this point, but that the Chiefs are working to build a voter registration program because they want to be “about progress” in the weeks and months to come.

