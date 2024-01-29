Andy Reid applauds Chiefs’ mental toughness through long seasons

The familiar sound of the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC champions heading into a Super Bowl will never get old for the team’s many fans in Western Missouri. Experiencing this level of success is nearly impossible to keep up in today’s rapidly moving free-agency and trade market.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has devoted over 25 years to his craft and has seen almost everything in the league. He appreciates his player’s efforts annually, from rookie mini camps to this point. He explained the grind to reporters in his postgame press conference on Sunday.

“It’s tough the back-to-back-to-back seasons, that’s a tough thing,” Reid explained. “We played a lot of football games, and you’ve got to work through that. You [have] got to work through that mentally; that’s not an easy thing. So, I’m so happy for the guys and how they handled that.

“When it came time to put the hammer down, they put the hammer down, which was important. The best part is we’re not done; we’ve got another game, and you love the seasons to carry on as long as they can possibly carry on. We’re there, and now we gotta get right back at it. And start grinding for whoever wins us this game here.”

Since the 2018 season, the first with Mahomes as the starter, the Chiefs have played in the AFC Championship game and will now appear in their fourth Super Bowl. Reid acknowledges the toll playing late into seasons can have on a veteran team and understands the target on his players’ backs as they still overcome it and succeed.

“What you get is everybody’s best shot. So every week, you’re gonna get the best shot,” Reid said. “There are no games off for that stuff. Not in the NFL anyway, but they’re no games off. There’s no light opponent. You’ve got to bring it every week. So, again, to be in this position, that tells you a little bit something about the mental makeup of this football team.”

Reid is tied for third in most Super Bowl appearances for a head coach. He can join Joe Gibbs, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh, and Bill Belichick as the only head coaches with three rings if the Chiefs are victorious in Super Bowl LVIII.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire