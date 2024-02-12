Andy Reid addresses scuffle with Travis Kelce on sidelines in Super Bowl 58
What did Travis Kelce say to head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines during the Super Bowl? Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recounts what happened.
What did Travis Kelce say to head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines during the Super Bowl? Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recounts what happened.
Kelce was upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal second-quarter play that resulted in a Chiefs turnover.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
Andy Reid played down the idea of Bieniemy returning to Kansas City on Wednesday. But another team near to his heart has a glaring need for his services.
Getting Mahomes up to speed as quickly as that happened and two decades of offensive prowess makes it apparent that Reid has offense down pat. However, he has to do more than dial in on one side of the ball.
All's fair in love and football.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Patrick Mahomes is back in another Super Bowl. It's another opportunity for him to build on his legacy.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
Kelce was not in the mood for a little pregame fun with the Ravens' kicker.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to be at the Super Bowl.
From a touchdown to Taylor Swift, Mahomes and Kelce connected on all 11 targets and had a day to remember when they needed it most in the AFC championship.
Travis Kelce made the internet erupt after he scored a touchdown.
Kelce partied with Bills fans before sporting Chiefs colors in support of his brother. None of this is particularly appetizing to Eagles fans.
Meanwhile, shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
Patrick Mahomes posted 333 passing yards and led the Chiefs in rushing in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs had nothing. Then they had the ball at the San Francisco 16-yard line.