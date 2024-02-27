Andy Reid addresses Kansas City parade shooting, calls for change
Andy Reid spoke at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine and addressed the shooting that took place at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Chiefs' offseason, including wide receiver upgrades and some big questions surrounding two of their biggest defensive stars — and free agents.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
There were 22 people injured and one person killed when a mass shooting broke out just minutes after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade had ended last week in Kansas City.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Andy Reid is one of just four head coaches to win three Super Bowl rings. And if the soon-to-be 66-year-old presses on, his ascent among the league’s GOAT coaches appears to have plenty of juice left in it.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
It’s extremely hard to reach the Super Bowl multiple times without being a rockstar head coach. Reid eventually broke through and Shanahan has that same capability.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
The fiery exchange looked problematic from the outside. From the inside, Reid and Kelce had grown too much together to let it snowball. By the end of the night, the beef was off, and the celebration with Taylor Swift was on.
Spags just helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in five years,
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces in Las Vegas, Nevada to recap a dramatic Super Bowl VLIII and discuss the fallout for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and Frank recap the game key moment by key moment and discuss the fallout for each team and for the entire NFL. The Chiefs are one of the most dominant teams we've seen in football history (led by one of the most dominant quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes) and they don't appear to be going anywhere, so the hosts spend plenty of time dissecting where this Chiefs team ranks historically and who in the NFL can be counted on to give them a fight in the next few seasons. The duo also discuss Usher's halftime show, how much of the blame Kyle Shanahan deserves for the 49ers loss, whether or not Las Vegas was a success as a Super Bowl venue and much more.
Andy Reid played down the idea of Bieniemy returning to Kansas City on Wednesday. But another team near to his heart has a glaring need for his services.
The 49ers made a trade that would have set most teams back for years.
