Andy Ostmeyer: Power to Paddle classic coming to Stockton Lake this fall, with precursor event June 29

Jun. 21—Keep your eyes on Stockton Lake this fall for the inaugural Power to Paddle Classic — a national race for the stand-up paddleboard community, as well as kayakers, outrigger canoe paddlers and surf skis.

It will be held Oct. 3-5, but you don't have to wait until then to get your feet wet.

There will be a precursor event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at 15725 S. 1801 Road, Stockton, next to Crabtree Cove.

Katherine Wallace will be there. She is race director for the Power to Paddle Classic and runs a stand-up paddleboard and kayak rental business out of Augusta, Kansas, near Wichita. She also is a stand-up paddleboard racer.

She told me one of her goals is to promote paddleboarding in the Midwest.

Wallace will give a demo and offer paddle tips June 29, and this will be an opportunity to check out the race courses as well. The tour of the race area starts at 11 a.m. and is about an hour. Signup for the tour begins at 10 a.m. at the Flatwater Fitness & Fun tent that will be at that location.

Ozark River Walkers, a Springfield company that makes paddleboards, will be there. So will Ozark Mountain Trading Co. with some of its products, including pedal kayaks.

The October race is drawing some of the top stand-up paddleboard stars on the circuit. They will also be giving clinics during the three-day event in October.

Participants are April Zilg, who won a world championship in Gdynia, Poland; Maddie LeBlanc, a professional stand-up paddleboard athlete and teacher from Niagara, Ontario; and Ethan Huff, an Academy of Surf Instructors-certified stand-up paddleboard instructor.

Area residents can register for these races, which will include a finisher medal, as well as medals and plaques for first, second and third place.

There will be a purse for the top three overall in distance, and for the top three overall in sprints and technicals.

Age categories are 14 and younger, 15 to 35, 36-49, 50-60, and 61 and older.

You can learn more and register at Paddle Classic website, https://flatwaterfitness.com/paddleclassic.

Deadline to register is Aug. 31.

Here's another paddle event this summer to put on your calendar:

Kayaking Lake Taneycomo

—When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

—Details: Paddlers will start at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery boat ramp and take out at the City of Branson RV Park. This is about an 8-mile float. There will be areas of swift water, moderate motorboat traffic and, of course, cold water.

Life jackets will be provided and must be worn at all times. Kayaks are sit-on-top.

Paddlers can carpool from the Missouri Department of Conservation nature center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way, in Springfield, or they can meet in Branson. Make your travel plans when you reserve your spot.

Registration is required for this event. All registrants must be at least 18 years old. To learn more, call 417-888-4237.

To register, go to https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201586.

Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.