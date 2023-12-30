Andy Ostmeyer: A life lesson from a fishing guide

Dec. 30—The last weekend of the year is as good a time as any to recall a life lesson, this one from a fishing guide on the upper end of Table Rock Lake.

It was 30 years ago, and I was the business writer for this newspaper and wanted to interview people who had what we typically think of as dream jobs.

I vaguely remember some kind of study coming out about that time that indicated many people hated their jobs. To be honest, I didn't hate mine, but I was questioning it. Newspaper writing has never been a path to riches, and my wife and I were trying to save up for a house, but it was slow going. We had a young son. Money was tight.

I wondered: Are there greener fields out there?

It sure looked that way.

For the story, I rounded up a few people who had dream jobs to ask: Is it really as glamorous or fun as it looks from the outside?

Yes.

And no.

Many of the people I talked to told me about the upside of their job, but the downside as well ... that it isn't all it appears to be, that for every hour they might spend on the best part of the job, there were lot of hours behind the scenes that were just grind.

One person I talked to was J.D. Fletcher, who loved his job guiding on Table Rock. He had started guiding in 1959, soon after the White River was impounded.

"Everybody wants to do this," he told me. Small wonder. His daily commute was the upper end of one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There were no phones ringing incessantly. This, of course, was before cellphones ruined everything.

Still, it was a business, and like any business, I'm sure it had its good days and bad. I didn't have to put up with bad weather. And we all know there are those people in the world you can never please, no matter how many fish they catch or how brilliant the sunshine on the water. (One other thing I learned as the business writer is that if 95% of your complaints come from 5% of your customers, you're better off without them.)

Yet Fletcher acknowledged that "it's a dream job, and I wouldn't take anything else in the world for it."

Then we got to talking about his dream job, assuming he wasn't guiding. He surprised me. He said if he had to pick something else to do with his life, he'd consider becoming a newspaper writer. Maybe he was having fun with me, but he said he always thought it looked interesting, the ability to go out and meet new people every day, and have new experiences. Especially being an outdoor writer.

There it was — the lesson. One about the grass being greener.

It's easy to look into another person's world and marvel at all the good things going on for them. It's human nature, I suppose, and I have more than my share of that.

But I realized then that the old wisdom was true — the grass isn't greener on the other side of the fence, it's greenest where you water it, where you fertilize it, where you work it. It's what you make of it.

If someone else's grass is greener, don't envy them, learn from them. Then work your field.

But don't work it so much that you don't head to the lake. Or the river. Or the trail. That you miss sunset at Table Rock, miss the blooming of dogwoods in the spring, Ozark rivers in summer and Roaring River in autumn, or any season of the year for that matter. One resolution for 2024: Never pass by a rope swing on an Ozark river.

A final thought about that life lesson: I sometimes fear that when my time comes, and I show up at St. Peter's gate, and he asks me what I did with my life, and I tell him I worked hard every day, all day, and he should be pleased, and then remind him that by sweat of our brow will we eat our bread, he'll stop me short with a wave of his hand.

Then he'll tell me I got it all wrong. He'll tell me about days that I got brilliant sunshine and light breezes but I didn't notice because I was working. He'll tell me about autumn colors, and the times I missed 'em. He'll tell me about the day the fish were biting at Roaring River but I wasn't there to catch 'em.

He'll remind me he was a fisherman, too.

There's a balance to life, and sometimes, after you've watered the grass, and fertilized it, and worked your field, it's OK to sit back and just watch the grass grow.

Andy Ostmeyer is the editor of The Joplin Globe. His email address is aostmeyer@joplinglobe.com.