Andy Ogletree failed to break 75 this week and made $120K: Here’s a full breakdown of the LIV Golf London payouts

It’s been a busy few days for the LIV Golf Series.

The breakaway league officially got underway this week in London at the Centurion Club. While the first event seemed like a success, the biggest news from the week may have been the additions they made to their roster.

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, will be making the move to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led league in a few weeks in Portland. Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, is making the change as well.

The big draw for LIV Golf is the sizable paychecks they deal out at the end of the week. Here is a complete breakdown of how much each player made in London.

Charl Schwartzel (1st place): $4,000,000

Charl Schwartzel celebrates after winning the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Hennie Du Plessis (solo 2nd): $2,125,000

Hennie du Plessis during the third round of the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Branden Grace, Peter Uihlein (T-3): $1,500,000

South Africa’s Branden Grace of team Stinger GC during the first round of the inaugural LIV golf invitational golf tournament at the Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

5th-48th

Position Player(s) Winnings 5th Sam Horsfield $975,000 T-6 Oliver Bekker, Adrian Otaegui $800,000 8th Dustin Johnson $625,000 9th Talor Gooch $580,000 T-10 Graeme McDowell, Justin Harding, Louis Oosthuizen $560,000 T-13 Pablo Larrazabal, Ryosuke Kinoshita $360,000 T-15 Martin Kaymer, Jinichiro Kozuma $250,000 T-17 Richard Bland, JC Ritchie, Laurie Canter $232,000 T-20 Ian Poulter, Scott Vincent $200,000 T-22 Shaun Norris, Wade Orsmby, Sergio Garcia $172,000 T-25 James Piot, Matt Jones, Ian Snyman, Phachara Khongwatmai $166,000 29th Lee Westwood $158,000 T-30 Hudson Swafford,Viraj Madappa, Jediah Morgan $156,000 T-33 Kevin Yuan, Phil Mickelson, Travis Smyth, Kevin Na, Chase Koepka $150,000 T-38 Oliver Fisher, Blake Windred, David Puig, Hideto Tanihara, Ratchanon Chantananuwat $140,000 T-43 Bernd Wiesberger, Sihwan Kim $130,000 45th Turk Pettit $126,000 46th Sadom Kaewkanjana $124,000 47th Itthipat Buranatanyarat $122,000 48th Andy Ogletree $120,000

Story continues

Team winnings

Team Players Place Winnings per player Stinger GC Schwartzel, Du Plessis, Grace, Oosthuizen $475,000 Crushers GC Uihlien, Bland, Smyth, Khongwatmai $375,000 Majesticks GC Horsfield, Poulter, Westwoon, Canter $125,000

1

1