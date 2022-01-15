Andy Murray's title drought continues with loss in Sydney Tennis Classic final

Andy Murray fell short in his bid for his first men's singles title in more than two years. (David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

Andy Murray's title drought continues.

Murray bid for his first men's singles championship in more than two years was thwarted by Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday. The top-seeded Karatsev cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory for his third title on the ATP Tour.

Despite the loss, it was Murray's best week since earning his 46th career singles title in Antwerp in October 2019 and gives him plenty of reasons to be optimistic ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Monday. Murray will face Nikoloz Basilashvili — whom he beat in the round of 16 in this event — in the opening round.

"I'd like to thank my team for all of their help this week," Murray said, via Sky Sports. "First time back in the finals for three years. It's been a long road to get back here, but I couldn't have done it without your help so thank you."

On the women's side, Paula Badosa defeated French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 for her third career singles title.

"We both went to the limits today," Badosa said.

Both Badosa and Krejcikova will be players to watch at the Australian Open. Badosa will play Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round, while Krejcikova faces Andrea Petkovic.

Keys takes title in Adelaide

Madison Keys defeated Coco Gauff in a thrilling three-set women's semifinal at the WTA tournament in Adelaide.

Her title match wasn't as difficult.

Keys cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over another American, Alison Riske, on Saturday to capture her sixth WTA title. Keys' attention will now turn to the Australian Open, where she faces world No. 12 Sofia Kenin in the first round.

On the men's side, Thanasi Kokkinakis won his first ATP title with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory over Arthur Rinderknech.