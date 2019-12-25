Andy Murray's imminent Australia Open comeback is yet another twist in an extraordinary tale

Andy Murray won his 46th career singles title in Antwerp, where he overcame Stan Wawrinka in the final - AFP

Andy Murray will fly to Australia tomorrow for the tournament they thought he would never play. Barring some last-minute hitch, his planned appearance at next month’s Australian Open will complete the most remarkable turnaround.

It was on January 11, almost 12 months ago, that Murray surprised everyone in the Melbourne Park interview room by breaking down in tears. His hip hurt too much for him to continue, he said. He wanted to make it to Wimbledon, for one last farewell, but doubted whether he had the strength to last that long.

The next few days were peculiar. Every tennis fan remembers the farewell video – featuring good-luck wishes from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic – that Tennis Australia beamed out to the spectators on Hisense Arena, moments after Murray’s five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut on the first Tuesday of the tournament.

Even then, he seemed uncomfortable with the sense of finality. “I didn't think I had said ‘I'm retiring’,” he recalled recently. “I think I said ‘I would like to get to Wimbledon to stop.’ And at the time, that was my plan. I didn't want to play any longer than that because I couldn't do it anymore.

“And then the video. I can't really remember what exactly was in it. Mark Petchey did the on-court interview with me and it was a tough, tricky moment for him as well.

“That match [against Bautista Agut], I said to my team and my family afterwards, ‘If that is the end, that is fine.’ It would have been an amazing way to finish. Brilliant atmosphere, packed crowd, epic match, almost came back. If I had had to finish there, I would have been okay with it.”

Andy Murray could not hide his emotion in January as he explained his hip injury to the media

This seemed the most likely outcome at the time. Less than a fortnight later, Murray underwent a resurfacing operation on his right hip. It was a brutal business. In the blunt words of his fitness trainer Matt Little: “They basically cut his a--- off and pulled his bone out through it.”

And yet, having originally dreaded this operation, Murray has found life with a new hip unexpectedly congenial. Not only has the pain resolved (there are no nerves in the metal ball-and-socket joint), but he no longer has to dissemble when people ask him how he’s feeling.

“It was really hard,” Murray recalled recently. “My closest family and friends knew I was really struggling. But as a professional athlete, when you turn up at tournaments and you get asked how you are doing, I am not going to say to someone I might be playing next day 'Oh my hip feels terrible. I can't run to my forehand and I can't serve.'

“So you are always putting on a bit of a front and a brave face to say that I am doing a little bit better, the hip is doing good. But that wasn't actually the case. And then in Australia was the first time I had opened up to everyone and said how much I had been struggling and how I was feeling. That was a really important moment for me because the support from the tennis community was amazing and helped a lot in that period. And I needed it.”

Once the initial soreness had worn off, Murray started on his rehab. Few can compete with his work ethic. As Little has put it, “His body is special. It adapts to things that we give him quicker than other people. Mentally as well. In terms of what he can put up with in training, the pain he can push through is more than everyone else.”

In June, Murray returned to competition. There were deflating moments, such as when he lost to world No. 240 Matteo Viola in Mallorca. But also a couple of fairytale highs. The Queen’s doubles crown, claimed in partnership with the glamorous Feliciano Lopez, felt almost like a grand-slam win. So did his 46th career singles title in Antwerp, where he overcame Stan Wawrinka in the final through sheer bloody-mindedness.

Everyone knows what Murray has gone through, thanks partly to Amazon Prime Video’s feature-length analysis of his comeback – a film featuring such gory operating-room footage that it deserved an 18 certificate.

But if you ask what we can expect from Murray’s Australian renaissance, not even his closest advisors have a clue. As Little admitted last month: “There has been no blueprint for this. No-one has ever done this before.”

In recent weeks, new setbacks have cropped up. First Murray gained an unexpected amount of weight from feasting on party food after the birth of his son Teddy. Then he suffered the pelvic bone bruise that sidelined him for most of last month’s Davis Cup, and also forced him to cancel his planned training block in Miami.

But if his body continues to creak – the legacy of two-and-a-half decades of intense training – his mind has never been so calm. “Psychologically,” he said, “I have realised what the important things are. Your health is your No. 1. Getting to play sport for a living is not, even though it’s amazing, and I am fortunate to do it. That’s why I tell athletes not to get too high with the wins, too low with the losses.”

Happily, for tennis lovers and Murrayphiles alike, this drama has not reached its final episode. However the next month pans out, it will feel like another twist in an extraordinary tale.